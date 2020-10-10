Hyderabad based ‘Eride’ vehicles eyeing global markets

Beating 28 other companies, Eride secured the largest electric vehicles order from Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited for 200 e-vehicles

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: As the Vijaya Dairy e-cart mobile dairy parlours arrive on the streets of Malakpet, Abids, Diamond Point and other areas in the city, they grab the attention of everyone with their innovative design, eco-friendly service and offering cost effective transport option.

Having started as a small company in January 2019, city-based Eride electric vehicles manufacturing and mobility company is taking giant steps and has set its eye on the global market.

Beating 28 other companies, Eride secured the largest electric vehicles order from Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited for 200 e-vehicles, which are equipped with chiller and freezer, said A Devender Reddy, Eride founder and CEO.

The company has already delivered 50 vehicles and is in the process of delivering the rest. Since its launch, it has manufactured loaders and passenger e-vehicles and about 80 loaders are being used for internal transportation in government departments, pharma companies and other entities, he said.

After working with top global companies in different designations, Reddy had set up Eride e-vehicles manufacturing company in the city. “The future is all going to be e-vehicles and there is lot of scope in this segment. I accidently got into this industry and I am happy with the prospects,” he said.

Not confining to one particular design concept, the company delivers vehicles as per the requirements of its clients. “Customisation is our USP and we manufacture vehicles according to the needs of clients. Some client companies have approached us for display and delivery of vegetables, meat on wheels vehicles, and even library on vehicles,” Reddy said.

He claims the owners of Vijaya e-cart mobile dairy parlour are making good money after meeting all their expenditure. “It is mainly due to minimal operation costs and least maintenance. The cost per km of these vehicles is about 0.30 to 0.40 paise,” he said, adding that average consumption of electricity for full charge of batteries is six units and average run per charge is 80 km to 100 km.

By March 2021, the company has set a target of manufacturing 400 more e-vehicles and expand its manufacturing capacity. There are plans to set up dealership outlets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Indore and other places. “The idea is to launch Eride vehicles in SAARC countries,” he said. Different government departments are extending subsidies for owners operating these e-vehicles and Mudra loans are also offered.

Striving for women empowerment

Hyderabad: In tune with its expansion plans, Eride is also striving to empower women and make them financially independent for which it is launching She-Rickshaws.

The company has already trained some women on how to drive, self-defense techniques, basic communication skills in English and also handling minor repairs and snags in the vehicles.

The idea is to offer safe and comfortable first and last mile rides for women. It would be convenient for women passengers to board these vehicles and reach Metro stations or bus stops from their colonies or visit a nearby shopping mall or a hospital. The cost of the ride would also be very effective, Devender Reddy said.

These vehicles can be operated in short but multiple rides for the convenience of passengers, especially women. Besides aiding in decent earnings for women drivers, this service will also offer a comfortable transportation option for passengers, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .