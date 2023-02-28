Hyderabad-based IICT to partner with NTPC on green energy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) will collaborate in the area of green hydrogen production through renewable energy.

The NTPC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Gurdeep Singh in a curtain raiser event on ‘One Week One lab’ held at IICT on Monday, said that NTPC is looking to work with the researchers at IICT to deliver viable solutions for the power sector.

“At present, the power or electricity demand is met through fossil fuels thereby making reduction of carbon dioxide emission a major challenge. Therefore, the focus is on renewable energy sector to meet the demand and also ensure carbon capture and storage, which is potential way to reduce emissions,” top NTPC official said.

Director of IICT, Dr D Srinivasa Reddy said that IICT was looking forward and ready to collaborate with NTPC. “We are already engaged in carbon capture and sequestration, green hydrogen through bio and photo catalytic routes, energy storage and circular economy. This collaboration will forge another industry-academia partnership,” he said.

DMR Panda, General Manager (Hydrogen/RE), NTPC, said the power generation company on trial basis has begun operating buses on hydrogen fuel. “We have started the trials runs at Leh and Delhi. There is a need to develop technology to make equipment such as hydrogen compressors, which are imported currently,” he added.