Hyderabad: IICT forays into development of Rechargeable Aluminium Batteries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Friday announced its foray into development of Rechargeable Aluminium Batteries (RAB), which are well-known sustainable energy storage systems that can be an efficient alternative to Lithium-Ion batteries, which at present dominate the battery sector.

To this effect, MoU was signed and exchanged between MD, Luminous Power Technologies, Preeti Bajaj and Director, IICT, Dr Srinivasa Reddy in the presence of senior officials from the research institution and Luminous Power Technologies.

Senior scientists said that IICT already has a proven track record as a knowledge partner in the chemical sector and now it is involved in developing materials in alternative battery chemistries as next-gen technologies.

“Our focus is to develop sustainable solutions using abundantly available materials on earths’ crust and I am glad Luminous Power Technologies has joined us as industry partner to translate the environmentally friendly energy storage technology on RABs being developed by our scientists,” Director, IICT, Dr Srinivasa Reddy said.

RABs are amongst the most promising post-lithium energy storage systems (ESS) that offer higher safety and lower cost. While there is always a question mark over the future availability of Lithium, the Aluminium as a metal is abundant and its battery technology is considered to be cost-effective.

MD, Luminous Power Technologies, Preeti Bajaj said “We are particularly energized to see how we can value add to our consumers and industry actively supporting the Science and Technology community”.