Hyderabad: ‘One Week One Theme’ initiative launched at IICT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 07:19 PM

A ‘One Week One Theme’ (OWOT) initiative, envisaged by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to showcase innovative approaches and technological progress achieved in the field of chemicals across nine of its laboratories was launched at Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Monday.

Director CSIR-CLRI (Central Leather Research Institute), Dr KJ Sriram said that the vision of OWOT was to drive towards self reliance by bridging gaps between import of chemicals and their availability in the country in collaboration with the industry partners.

R K Agarwal, president, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMA) said that the time has come for shift of gears from volume to value in manufacturing in which CSIR, with its scientific capabilities and infrastructure can play a key role.

Prof Javed Iqbal, Director Cosmic Industries said that the country’s dependence for raw materials on imports is detrimental to growth of the sector.

Directors of CSIR laboratories, Dr K. Srinivasan, CSMCRI, Dr A Tiwari, NEIST, Director IICT, Dr D Srinivasa Reddy and other senior scientists were present.