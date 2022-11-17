Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma appeal rejected in US court

Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad City-based Natco Pharma said that the Appeals Court in the US has rejected its marketing partner Alvogen’s appeal on Ibrutinib tablets. These are proposed generic equivalents to Imbruvica tablets made Pharmacyclics LLC. It is indicated in the treatment of cancer.

Natco and its co-development and marketing partner Alvogen Pine Brook are assessing their option on the way forward, Natco informed the stock exchanges.

Natco and Alvogen filed an abbreviated new drug application for the generic version of the product in 2018.