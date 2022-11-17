MEIC recognised among India’s Best Workplaces for Women

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:06 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad has been recognised among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022 by Great Place to Work India.

MEIC features amongst the top 100 organisations for best places to work for women. This certification recognises MEIC’s work foster inclusion, diversity, and equity, it said.

MEIC is Medtronic’s largest innovation center outside of the US and has grown steadily since its inception in 2011. MEIC said it worked to promote women workforce in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The women engineers at the innovation centre have contributed to design, analysis, hardware and software development, and testing.

“Within just a year of being recognised as a Great Place to Work, we are proud on MEIC’s recognition as one of India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022. Our vision is to empower women, remove barriers to growth and provide an equal opportunities environment,” said Divya Prakash Joshi, Vice-President and Site Leader for MEIC.