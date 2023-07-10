Youngistaan Foundation inspires active citizenship among youth

Youngistaan Foundation’s active citizen programme hosted an event at Lamakaan on Sunday to encourage youth to enrol and exercise their right to vote.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Youngistaan Foundation’s active citizen programme hosted an event at Lamakaan on Sunday to encourage youth to enrol and exercise their right to vote. The event was based on the theme ‘Democracy in Action’ and saw the participation of nearly 100 enthusiastic young individuals.

Through interactive sessions, open mic by young artistes such as Farah, Kiran Barathwal, Adarsh, and Atuc.

One of the key highlights of the event was a panel discussion featuring distinguished guests such as Musshir Khan, Indira, Vinay Vangala, and Arun Daniel Yellamaty. The panellists shared their insights on the importance of democracy, the power of citizen participation, and the significance of voting as a fundamental right.

Moreover, the event featured workshops and sessions where young participants learned about voter registration, understanding political processes, and effective advocacy techniques.

The participants had the opportunity to interact with experts in these fields, gaining valuable knowledge and guidance to help them become informed and engaged citizens. To know about how to vote, call 1950.