NGOs in Hyderabad creating awareness to increase voter turnout

With around 60,000 young electors registered in the district, special attention is being paid to engage young and first-time voters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:58 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Employing means like art and sports, different civil society groups in Hyderabad are pushing voters to come out and exercise their franchise for the upcoming assembly elections on November 30.

In partnership with the Chief Electoral Office of Telangana, Lets Vote, a non-profit organisation is hosting a walkathon on November 25 where IT employees, students, the general public, and celebrities will come together. The walk is expected to be flagged off by CEO Vikas Raj at 6:30 a.m. from Gachibowli Stadium.

Apart from the walkathon, Lets Vote has unveiled the Votathon App along with HYSEA and Lifecykul to encourage users to both vote and stay fit.

Making most of the weekend before polls, Youngistaan Foundation also organised ‘Artist’s Revolution’ where participants will use various art forms to create awareness of the importance of voting.

“The artists will first present their work online, from which the best will be shortlisted and invited to an offline event on Saturday,” informs Ruthvika Kavuru, Operations Manager.

In the past month, other organizations like the Social Democratic Forum have actively leveraged their online presence to encourage citizens to register. Now, their digital activism is focused on getting people to come out and vote on the day of polls.

Voter’s Checklist:

– Re-check your name in the voter list

– Know more about candidates contesting in your constituency

– Be aware of party symbols and NOTA

– Find out your polling station location and check for a route map beforehand

– All the required information including polling stations and candidate affidavits are available at https://ceotelangana.nic.in/