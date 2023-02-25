Hyderabad-based NGO offers basic computer literacy for street children in Adilabad

The programme is being sponsored by HPCL as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha inaugurates a basic computer programme for street children, at Khanapur in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: Peace Forum, a Hyderabad-based NGO, began a basic computer programme for street children studying between Class 5 and 10, at Khanapur here on Friday. Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha was the chief guest of the event. The programme is being sponsored by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Basha was all praise for Peace Forum and HPCL for coming forward to impart basic computer literacy to the underprivileged students. He requested voluntary organisations and philanthropists to carry out community outreach programmes. He said that the district administration would extend its support to the organisations in helping the needy.

Vijay Bhagawan, ex-Director of Doordarshan briefed about the importance of computer literacy among young children and thanked both Peace Forum and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for their efforts in organizing the free computer training program. He further appreciated the efforts and collaboration of Sadu Sunder, a former General Manager of HPCL for coordination.

Dayanand Haliga, managing trustee of Peace Forum, narrated the activities of the voluntary organisation taken up since 2016. He emphasized to initiate some more programs for the welfare of marginalized people.

The Peace Forum was established to work towards social and financial inclusion and various socio-economic cultural, educational, health and relief activities. It had distributed 120 woolen rugs to financially weak senior citizens at Khanapur colony in 2020. The rugs were sponsored by Sadu Sunder.