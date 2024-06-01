Hyderabad-based NGO unites citizens to clean Thuraka Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: The members of Youth for Seva (YFS), a Hyderabad-based voluntary organization conducted a lake cleaning and sapling plantation event in the early hours of Saturday at Thuraka Cheruvu, Nizampet.

Nearly 100 volunteers from Youth for Seva, mostly comprising of employees from software companies and other MNCs in Hyderabad, gathered near Thuraka Cheruvu in the early hours of Saturday to participate in the cleaning-up exercise of the banks of the lake.

In the last few years, Thuruka Cheruvu has become an easy target for the highly dense local community of Nizampet to dump their waste into. In order to raise awareness about the environment, YFS conducted the event just days before World Environment Day, which is on June 5.

“We have cleaned the lake 2-3 times in recent years, but it is hard for us to come frequently to clean up the lake. It is not sustainable. So, we conduct events like this across the city to raise awareness amongst the local population, so that they can clean the lake themselves and maintain it.”, said a YFS member.

The volunteers showed a lot of enthusiasm as they collected the trash. Among the trash they collected were things like empty liquor bottles, rotten vegetables, and wrappers. After cleaning the lake, they planted saplings along the banks of the lake.