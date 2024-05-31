Stepwells in OU to be revived

Apart from restoration of architectural features, rejuvenation of the stepwells will be taken up. Surrounding areas will also be developed based on SAHE's proposed plans.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three historic stepwells in the Osmania University (OU) campus will soon get a new lease of life with University on Friday announcing collaboration with the Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour (SAHE), a voluntary organization, for their revival.

Stepwells at Adikmet, University of Education block, and Mechanical Engineering block will be restored as part of the partnership.

One of the MoU’s objectives is to secure necessary funds for the restoration project.

Another MoU between the OU, Saahas, a NGO dedicated to solid waste management, and Ahuja Engineering Services Private Limited was also signed to establish a two tonne per day biogas unit on the university campus.

MoUs signing ceremony included OU Registrar Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Kalpana Ramesh of SAHE and Devendar K Ahuja, MD Ahuja Engineering Services Private Limited.