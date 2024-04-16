Hyderabad-based Shakti Hörmann announces commissioning of its manufacturing plant in Jaipur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based, three-decade-old, Shakti Hörmann, a frontrunner in the interior and exterior commercial, industrial, and residential door industry, announced commissioning of its 20 acre, 2, 50,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Mahindra World City, Jaipur, with an investment of over Rs 175 crore.

The first phase of operations with a dedicated line for manufacturing a new range of engineered wooden doors has already begun this April and the second phase is expected to begin in the month of October 2024. The plant employs 150 direct and 300 indirect personnel, duly trained in both local and German facilities for the efficient operation of advanced machinery.

In Phase 2, production lines for a range of hollow metal doors followed by aluminium doors will be established. Together these will meet the demand from residential properties, industrial, commercial, public buildings, institutions, hotels, hospitals, and airports.

Shashidar Reddy, MD, Shakti Hörmann said “The commissioning of our 150,000 capacity engineered wooden doors green field plant in Jaipur fortifies our position of being the largest, most innovative industrial and residential doors producer in the country.”