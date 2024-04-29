Telangana has 525 candidates in fray from 17 seats

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: As many as 525 candidates are in the fray from 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. Monday, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, saw 100 candidates withdrawing their nominations by 3 pm.

Officials said this was a tentative list and that the final list could be expected later in the night.

Among the 17 constituencies, the highest number of candidates in the fray are from Secunderabad constituency with 45 candidates. With 44 candidates, Medak recorded the second highest number of nominations and with 43 candidates, Chevella was third.

After scrutinizing the multiple nominations filed by different candidates, Election officials rejected 428 out of the 1488 nominations, which were filed by 893 candidates. After the final scrutiny, the officials rejected 268 candidates and said 625 validly nominated candidates were contesting the elections. It is from this that another 100 withdrew their nominations, putting the final tally tentatively at 525.

Polling will be held on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.