BJP, Cong will declare Hyd as UT: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:18 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar informed that both “Chote Bhai” (Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy) and “Bade Bhai” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) would conspire to declare Hyderabad as a union territory if the BJP was voted to power at the Centre again.

Participating in a roadshow in Shanigaram of Kamalapur mandal on Monday, Vinod Kumar said the Centre, which began a new drama in the name of interlinking rivers, was conspiring to shift Godavari water to Tamil Nadu. It was not the PM’s property to shift Godavari water to Tamil Nadu.

Telangana would become a desert if Godavari water was shifted to TN, he said, adding that If BRS MPs were present in the parliament, they would prevent the union government’s plans by raising their voice.