Hyderabad-based teen mountaineer Ayush sets record with double attempt on Kang Yatse peaks

Setting a double record, 15-year-old mountaineer Ayush set out to tackle Kang Yatse-1 just four days after summiting KY2.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 11 September 2024, 04:23 PM

15-year-old mountaineer Ayush

Hyderabad: At an altitude of over 6,000 meters, the twin peaks of Kang Yatse in Ladakh stand as a formidable challenge, even for seasoned climbers. For Hyderabad-based 15-year-old Ayush, however, these peaks, Kang Yatse-2 (6240m) and Kang Yatse-1 (6400m), were a test he eagerly embraced.

Ayush’s journey to the summit of Kang Yatse-2 began on August 23, after a gruelling four-day trek through the rugged terrain of the Markha Valley. After battling snowfall and icy winds for nine hours, he reached the summit of KY2.

“It was a tough climb,” Ayush recalls and adds, “Navigating through rocky sections and the snow was exhausting, but I didn’t want to turn back.” After a 15-hour round trip, he became one of the youngest climbers to reach the summit of KY2.

Ayush’s passion for mountaineering started at the age of 10, inspired by his father’s trekking stories. Since then, he has completed several high-altitude treks, including Sandakphu, Kedarkantha, and Bali Pass. In 2022, he attempted Kang Yatse-2 but was forced to turn back due to illness, fueling his determination to return stronger.

“I had more determination this time because I couldn’t summit Kang Yatse-2 in 2022. I didn’t want to turn back again, so that helped me push through,” he says.

Ayush set out to tackle Kang Yatse-1 just four days after summiting KY2. Despite enduring white-out conditions and treacherous terrain, he reached 6,050 meters before turning back for safety. “It was my first true expedition experience—sharing cramped tents and surviving on minimal food. The conditions were extreme, but it was all worth it,” he says.

“Being in the mountains makes you realize how small you are compared to the world. It’s a humbling experience. I’ve also learned a lot from meeting experienced climbers, including those who’ve summited Everest. Talking to them has really helped me grow in this field,” Ayush reflected.

Looking ahead, Ayush has set his sights on scaling the 7,000-meter Nun Peak in Ladakh in 2025. “Mountaineering has taught me so much about patience and perseverance. I love pushing myself to new heights, both physically and mentally,” he adds.