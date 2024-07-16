Telangana’s Bhukya Yashwanth scales Mt. Kang Yatse 2

Yashwanth took eight days to scale the mountain which stands at 6,250 meters.

Hyderabad: Yashwanth, a young mountaineer from Bhukya Thanda Maripeda in Mahabubabad, has scaled Mt. Kang Yatse 2, according to a press release here on Tuesday.

Yashwanth took eight days to scale the mountain which stands at 6,250 meters. Yashwanth thanked everyone who supported and encouraged him.

The journey to the summit was filled with challenges, testing both physical endurance and mental strength. Despite the obstacles, Yashwanth’s determination and passion for mountaineering helped him carry the tricolor to the summit. The Telangana mountaineer is now planning to scale Mt Everest, the press release added.