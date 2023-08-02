Hyderabad: BDL hands over 1st RF Seeker OF Akash-NG Missile to DRDO

Seeker is a critical and technology intensive subsystem used in Surface-to-Air Missiles and Air-to-Air Missiles for target tracking in the terminal phase

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has handed over the first Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker of Akash – Next Generation Weapon System produced at its newly commissioned state-of-the-art Seeker Facility Centre (SFC) to Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Seeker is a critical and technology intensive subsystem used in Surface-to-Air Missiles and Air-to-Air Missiles for target tracking in the terminal phase. The RF Seeker has been designed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat, and produced by BDL at its state-of-the-art Seeker Facility Centre set up at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit.

At a special ceremony held at BDL’s Kanchanbagh Unit today, Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL handed over the 1st RF Seeker manufactured by BDL at this facility to Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman DRDO.

Dr Samir V Kamat said the establishment of Seeker Facility Center at BDL has enabled India achieve self-reliance in the field of RF seeker production and contribute greatly towards realizing the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Commodore A. Madhavarao (Retd), expressed pride in the accomplishment stating that with the production of RF Seeker, BDL, now joins an elite group of companies worldwide having the complete capability for production of RF Seekers.