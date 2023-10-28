Hyderabad beat Jharkhand by 6 wickets in BCCI Men’s U-23 State A trophy

Riding on fine half-centuries from Gaurav Reddy (81), Nitish Reddy (65), K Himateja (57) and Rishiket Sisodia (50), Hyderabad under-23 men’s team defeated Jharkhand by 6 wickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: Riding on fine half-centuries from Gaurav Reddy (81), Nitish Reddy (65), K Himateja (57) and Rishiket Sisodia (50), Hyderabad under-23 men’s team defeated Jharkhand by six wickets in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 State A trophy in Rajkot, on Saturday.

Batting first, Jharkhand posted 279/8 50 overs with the help of Shikhar Mohan (68), Sharandeep Singh (54) and Satya Setu (53) knocks. However, the total proved a modest one with Hyderabad chasing the target in 44.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 279/8 in 50 overs (Shikhar Mohan 68, Sharandeep Singh 54, Satya Setu 53) lost to Hyderabad 280/4 in 44.3 overs (Gaurav Reddy 81, Nitish Reddy 65, K Himateja 57, Rishiket Sisodia 50).