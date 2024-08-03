Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival 2024 edition inaugurated at Shilparamam

As part of the festival, there were live performances, food festival, festival of art & culture on Saturday and would be conducted on Sunday as well at the venue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 09:14 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival 2024 edition and Esprimiti 4th edition were launched at Shilparamam, Madhapur on Saturday.

As part of the festival, there were live performances, food festival, festival of art & culture on Saturday and would be conducted on Sunday as well at the venue. The organizers are celebrating 100 years of Mrinal Sen, the maestro and conducting special musical tribute to legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar on his 96th birthday.

There will be films screening from 10 AM to 6 PM at Prasad Labs. Apart from Anjan Dutt’s “Chalchitra Ekhon”, other films like Whispers of Fire & Water, Niharika & Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, would also be screened. The closing ceremony would be at 7 PM on Sunday at Shilparamam, said a press release.