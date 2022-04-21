Hyderabad: Betting addict commits theft at brother-in-law’s house, held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: The Charminar police solved a burglary at a house in Charminar six days ago and arrested a relative of the house owner. The police recovered Rs.85 lakh from him.

The arrested person Mahender Kumar (29) a resident of Sirsa district in Haryana was allegedly addicted to cricket betting and sustained huge losses. To make up for the losses, he decided to commit burglary at the house of his brother-in-law, a businessman, who lived at Charminar.

“On April 15, when the house owner Bhomaram went for lunch outside after locking the door, Mahender Kumar broke into the building and using a duplicate key opened the door of a room, from where he stole Rs.85 lakh,” ACP (Charminar) K Biksham Reddy said.

The police identified Mahender Kumar with the help of surveillance camera footage and arrested him.