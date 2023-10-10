Man escapes from police custody

A suspect arrested for theft escaped from the custody of police when he was being taken for medical check-up in Virar city
Prima facie, the man, identified as Manohar Patre, pushed a policeman when the police escort team reached the campus of the medical facility on Monday night.
Prima facie, the man, identified as Manohar Patre, pushed a policeman when the police escort team reached the campus of the medical facility on Monday night.
He fled taking advantage of darkness.
A search is underway to trace him.