Man escapes from police custody

By PTI Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Palghar: A suspect arrested for theft escaped from the custody of police when he was being taken for medical check-up in Virar city in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Prima facie, the man, identified as Manohar Patre, pushed a policeman when the police escort team reached the campus of the medical facility on Monday night.

He fled taking advantage of darkness.

A search is underway to trace him.