Hyderabad: Case against group for attacking man for moving with woman of another community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 05:05 PM

Screengrab of the viral video

Hyderabad: The Charminar police registered a case against a group of persons for allegedly attacking a man for moving with a woman, who belonged to another community.

A video of a group of people catching hold of the man and asking his name and later beating him went viral on social media. Some local people later intervened and allowed the couple to leave.

A person Rahul, who is co-convenor of Bajrang Dal gave a written complaint to the Charminar police based on which a case has been registered and police launched investigation into the incident.

The Charminar police formed a special team to identify the persons who beat the man and arrest them.