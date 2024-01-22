Hyderabad: Bhavaninagar police bust ‘satta betting’ ring; arrest two

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Syed Jeelani (47) and Mohammed Osman (41), both residents of Tallabkatta Bhavaninagar and found that they were organising the game through Whatsapp.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 05:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police arrested two persons who were allegedly organising ‘satta betting’ and seized Rs. 35,000 cash from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Syed Jeelani (47) and Mohammed Osman (41), both residents of Tallabkatta Bhavaninagar and found that they were organising the game through Whatsapp.

Also Read Interstate satta betting racket busted, 12 held in Hyderabad

Both of them are arrested and a case is booked against them.