Hyderabad: Bhavaninagar police bust ‘satta betting’ ring; arrest two

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Syed Jeelani (47) and Mohammed Osman (41), both residents of Tallabkatta Bhavaninagar and found that they were organising the game through Whatsapp.
Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police arrested two persons who were allegedly organising ‘satta betting’ and seized Rs. 35,000 cash from them.
Both of them are arrested and a case is booked against them.