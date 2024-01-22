Monday, Jan 22, 2024
Home | Crime | Hyderabad Bhavaninagar Police Bust Satta Betting Ring Arrest Two

Hyderabad: Bhavaninagar police bust ‘satta betting’ ring; arrest two

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Syed Jeelani (47) and Mohammed Osman (41), both residents of Tallabkatta Bhavaninagar and found that they were organising the game through Whatsapp.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 22 January 2024, 05:21 PM
Hyderabad: Bhavaninagar police bust ‘satta betting’ ring; arrest two
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police arrested two persons who were allegedly organising ‘satta betting’ and seized Rs. 35,000 cash from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Syed Jeelani (47) and Mohammed Osman (41), both residents of Tallabkatta Bhavaninagar and found that they were organising the game through Whatsapp.

Both of them are arrested and a case is booked against them.

Related News

Latest News