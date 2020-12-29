Hyderabad: Big C celebrates 18th anniversary

Big C is offering a 10 per cent cashback on Oppo mobiles, up to Rs 6,000 cashback from HDFC on purchase of iPhones

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Big C, the mobile retail chain which started as a single showroom in Vijayawada, has entered its 19th year and is receiving accolades from customers, said M Balu Chowdhary, founder and CMD of Big C.

He said the ‘festive dhamakas’ introduced during festival seasons offering Rs 1 crore as cash prize and 5,000 cash points evoked huge response. “As part of mobiles sales, our group is leading from the front and providing advanced gadgets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Big C is offering a 10 per cent cashback on Oppo mobiles, up to Rs 6,000 cashback from HDFC on purchase of iPhones and Rs 2,000 discount on OnePlus 8T mobiles, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .