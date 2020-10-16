Hyderabad: BIG C launches ‘Festive Dhamaka’

BIG C founder, Chairman and Managing Director Balu Chowdary said there will be 100 lucky draws for those buying mobiles in their stores and each winner would be presented with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, which amounts to Rs 1 crore for ‘Festive Dhamaka’

Hyderabad: This festive season, BIG C has announced ‘Festive Dhamaka’ offer for customers with a lucky draw of Rs 1 lakh cash prize.

BIG C founder, Chairman and Managing Director Balu Chowdary said there will be 100 lucky draws for those buying mobiles in their stores and each winner would be presented with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, which amounts to Rs 1 crore for ‘Festive Dhamaka’.

This apart, there will be cash points up to 5,000 on mobile purchases. As part of the offer, BIG C is also giving 10 per cent HDFC cash back on select mobiles such as Samsung A series and M series and 10 per cent SBI cashback on Xiaomi.

For the convenience of customers, the mobile retailer is providing online purchase, wherein mobiles would be delivered within 90 minutes of the purchase, Chowdary said appealing customers to utilise the dhamaka offer.

In addition, HDFC cashback up to Rs 3,000 will be given for buying OnePlus mobiles. Customers buying OPPO mobiles will also get 10 per cent cashback, a press release said.\

