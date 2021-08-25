Hyderabad: BIMA Clinic launched at Care Hospitals

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, on Wednesday launched Bilateral Internal Mammary Artery (BIMA) surgery clinic for patients with heart ailments. The BIMA surgery clinic, which was inaugurated by Home Minister, Mahmood Ali, will provide high-quality patient-centric cardiac care, a press release said.

- Advertisement -

Coronary bypass surgery, to unblock arteries, involves taking a healthy blood vessel from the leg or arm to replace the blocked vessel and restore the blood flow. The lesser-known fact is that a blood vessel can also be taken from the chest, the Bilateral Internal Mammary Artery (BIMA) which is spare arteries inside the chest.

“A large study done in Cleveland Clinic in the USA has shown that BIMA, when used in bypass surgery, has proven to be working in 90 per cent of patients even after 20 years. Usually in most of the cases, these arteries are resistant to the ageing process of atherosclerosis, appear to work for a longer time,” Dr. Prateek Bhatnagar, Director for Cardiothoracic Surgery, said.

Dr. Rahul Medakkar, COO, Care Hospitals, said that the BIMA clinic will empower people with the knowledge of the best possible option in bypass surgery to make an informed choice.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .