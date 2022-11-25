Hyderabad: Biogas plant at Gudimalkapur market ready to launch

The aim of this plant is to treat 5 ton per day of market vegetable waste for the generation of biogas based electricity and biomanure, says IICT Director.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:33 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: A biogas plant of 5 ton per day capacity at Gudimalkapur vegetable market, developed by department of Agricultural Marketing in association with city-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), will be commissioned in the coming days.

“The aim of this plant is to treat 5 ton per day of market vegetable waste for the generation of biogas based electricity and biomanure. The biogas based electricity can be utilized as off-grid power in the market,” Dr D. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, IICT, said.

Three plants of 500 kg/day capacity at Erragadda, Batasingaram and Kukatpally vegetable market yards have already been installed and operated for the generation of biogas and biomanure from market vegetable waste. The biogas generated from these plants is utilized to replace LPG consumption in the departmental canteen while the biomanure is used as fertilizer by the farmers who sell their produce in the market, according to a press release.

In its endeavour to convert waste to wealth, IICT has developed and patented a high rate bio-methanation technology based on ‘Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR), for the generation of methane rich biogas and nutrient rich biomanure.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has sanctioned installation of biogas plants of various capacities (500 kg/day and 5 ton/day) in the vegetable market yards of Telangana operated by Department of Agriculture Marketing.

City-based IICT as the technology provider and the department of Agricultural Marketing as the beneficiary along with the project executing company initiated the project in 2020.