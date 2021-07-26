Hyderabad: Bonalu Oracle says nothing to fear about rains

She said the people need not worry and that the onus of protecting them lies on her shoulders.

Published: 11:38 am

Hyderabad: The Oracle Swarna Latha, talking at the Rangam programme at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple on Monday has said that Telangana does not have to worry about the rains.

“I know there is bit of problem due to rains but you should not be afraid. I will stand by you and take you forward,” the Oracle said when the priest asked her to bless people and seeked her to bless with moderate amount of rain and adequate sunlight to grow crops.

She said the people need not worry and that the onus of protecting them lies on her shoulders.

“I will protect my every person, irrespective of the magnitude of the hurdle. I am there to protect, never be disappointed,” she added.

The Oracle also said that she was very happy seeing the devotion towards her and the prayers offered. “I am blessing you all,” she said.

