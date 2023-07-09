Hyderabad: Book titled ‘Inthiyanam’ released at Telugu University

Hyderabad: A compilation of 45 Telugu women’s travelogues ‘Inthiyanam’ published by Anvikshiki Publications, was released at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University here on Sunday.

Famous travel writer, Adinarayana Machavarapu was the chief guest at the book release which was attended by writers, Pingali Chaitanya, Surepally Sujatha, Madhav Mudumbai, amd Swarna Kilari.

Adinarayana appreciated the initiative of the book and said women should try to compile their travel experiences. Editor of the book, Swarna Kilari thanked the women writers for sharing their travel experiences.