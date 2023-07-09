Hyderabad: St Andrews High School celebrates its 38th Foundation Day

The 38th Foundation Day Celebrations were held at St. Andrews High School, Bowenpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: The 38th Foundation Day Celebrations were held at St. Andrews High School, Bowenpally. Colonel C. Paul Smiles of the esteemed Assam Regiment, graced the occasion in the presence of Sub. Gurjit Singh and Hav. Gurdeep Singh.

Grade 6 student led with a heartfelt prayer followed by Class 2 student, taking a solemn pledge on behalf of the captains and vice-captains. Each house paraded in the march past.

Students who have achieved academic excellence in their 10th and 12th grades were celebrated for their hard work and dedication along with teachers who have dedicated 25 years to shaping the lives of countless students. Vibrant cultural program, dance, and a drill were also held.