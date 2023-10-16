Hyderabad: Book titled ‘M.V.Ramana Reddy, Path to Artistic Brilliance – A Journey Unveiled’ launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Book launch of M.V.Ramana Reddy Path to Artistic Brilliance - A Journey Unveiled

Hyderabad: A book on sculpture and designer Ramana Reddy titled ‘M.V.Ramana Reddy, Path to Artistic Brilliance – A Journey Unveiled’ was launched at a function by Telangana Development Forum (TDF), United States at Washington DC.

The book on Reddy, who is the chief architect and designer of the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial at Necklace Road, was launched by Dr. Divesh Anireddy, President of TDF USA, Venkat Marem, Chairman TDF USA, Kavita Challa, past president TDF USA, Murali Chintalapani, TDF USA New Jersey.

Penned by art historian and critic, Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, the book highlights the journey of Ramana Reddy as an artist and as a human being. “The book brings Ramana Reddy’s journey to life and gives readers a look into the mind and spirit of the artist,” a press release said. Readers of the book are exposed to Ramana’s recent work, the Martyr’s Memorial, a site-specific sculpture that transcends the world of materiality.

Venkat Ramana Reddy thanked TDF USA, TDF India, KPC Projects, Telangana Industrialists Federation and State Gallery of Art for supporting the publication.