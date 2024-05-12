216th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament: Samanvith, Pranay bag titles

Sri Samanvith and Pranay Akula with 5.5 points each won junior and open category titles respectively in the 216th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 May 2024, 10:16 PM

All medal winners of the chess championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Sri Samanvith and Pranay Akula won junior and open category titles respectively in the 216th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Samanvith with 5.5 points sealed the title in the tie-break ahead of M Akhil and Avyukth Tiwari in second place and third place respectively. In the open category, Pranay Akula won the event with 5.5 points to finish ahead of Chidvilas Sai and Y Murali Mohan in the second and third spots respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Pranay Akula, 2. Chidvilas Sai, 3. Y Muralimohan, 4. Suresh Duvvala, 5.K Perumallu, 6. Divith Reddy, 7. Viswa Sudhakar, 8. Gade Vishal, 9. Surya Prakash, 10. Kovidhkushal Reddy; Age category Prize winners: U-15 Boys: 1. M Akhil, 2. Avyukth Tiwari; Girls: 1. Kundana Thipparthi, 2. Niharika Kota; U-13: Boys: 1. D Anish, 2. Aadil Shaik; Girls: 1. Sahasra Bandlamudi, 2. A Pranathi; U-11: Boys: 1. Ritwik Karthikeya, 2. K Daksh; Girls: 1. Parnika Bandlamudi, 2. Anika Reddy; U-9: Boys: 1. Karthik, 2. Ishanth Karthikeya; Girls: 1. S Chaitra, 2. Harini Bodige; U-7: Boys: 1. V Shreyansh, 2. M Sarath Sai; Girls: 1. Madhu Sree Duvvala, 2. Sai Anshitha; Best Woman: Lasya Pallagani; Best Veteran: M Rammohan Rao.