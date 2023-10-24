Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Hyderabad: Borabanda inspector attached to CAR HQ for negligence in duty

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandiya issued a memo in this regard and also ordered an enquiry into the matter

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:48 PM, Tue - 24 October 23
Hyderabad: Borabanda inspector Ravi Kumar Kamalla was on Tuesday attached to the City Armed Reserve headquarters for alleged negligence in performing his legitimate duties and ill maintenance of the police station.

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandiya issued a memo in this regard and also ordered an enquiry into the matter. He directed senior officials to submit a report and based on the report, further action will be contemplated.

