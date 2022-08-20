Hyderabad: Boy dies, mother and sister battle for life in suspected suicide pact

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy died while his sister and mother are battling for life after the mother allegedly fed them suspected poison and later consumed the same herself, in what the police suspect was a suicide attempt in their house in Alwal.

According to the police, M Saritha, 40, a resident of Khanajiguda in Alwal, was living with her two children and husband Ramesh. Saritha was running a vegetable stall. On Friday night, around 1.30 am, she allegedly fed poison to the children Karthik, 12, and Meghna, 7, after which she too allegedly consumed it.

Ramesh was reportedly not at home. Their relatives, who found the three lying unconscious, rushed them to Gandhi Hospital where Karthik passed away. Saritha and Meghna are under treatment.

Relatives told the police that Saritha had slipped into depression due to alleged harassment by her husband for additional dowry and could have tried to end her life along with those of her children.

The Alwal police registered a case and are investigating.