Hyderabad boy tops JEE Advanced 2023

Hyderabad lad Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy scored 341 out of 360 marks in the entrance test for admissions into IITs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:55 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad lad Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results, which were declared by IIT-Guwahati on Sunday.

He scored 341 out of 360 marks in the entrance test for admissions into IITs.

Speaking to Telangana Today, an elated Reddy said he would be enrolling for the BTech Computer Science Engineering at IIT-Bombay. N Bhavya Sri stood female topper by scoring 298 marks.

A total of 1,80,372 candidates from across the country appeared and 43,773 have been declared qualified.

