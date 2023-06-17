NEET UG 2023 results: Aakash students bag four ranks in top 10

In all, 145 students of Aakash got over 700 scores, with 109 students being from classroom programmes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: In the recently announced National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results, four ranks in the top 10 were bagged by students of Aakash Institute.

In all, 145 students of Aakash got over 700 scores, with 109 students being from classroom programmes. A total of 57 students of Aakash secured a rank in top 100, and 30 among those have secured a rank in top 50. Kaustuv Bauri (AIR 3), Dhruv Advani (AIR 5), Surya Siddharth (AIR 6), and Swayam Shakti (AIR – 8) were top achievers.

Kaustuv said “I chose Aakash because I wanted a competitive environment for the NEET preparation. Three months before the NEET, I revised my NCERT textbooks thoroughly, going through them four to five times. The exposure to competitive exam-level problems, helped me score well in the NEET exam”.

Dhruv, who topped NEET in Karnataka, said “Aakash’s guidance was invaluable in helping me calm down and focus during the exams. The teachers taught us how to approach questions systematically, and their expertise honed my test-taking abilities,” he said.

Taking inspiration from his father, who is a doctor, Surya decided to pursue a career in medicine and joined the Aakash for NEET preparation. “Aakash played a significant role in making me competitive for NEET. The books and the teachers at Aakash were instrumental in my preparation,” he said.

Swayam, the Odisha topper in NEET, said he started with biology, completing all the questions in 40 minutes.“Then I moved on to chemistry, followed by physics. I dedicated one-hour to bubble the OMR sheet with utmost precision. This strategy, combined with thorough preparation, helped me excel in the exam,” he added.