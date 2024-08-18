Hyderabad: BRS issues legal notices to RTV, Ravi Prakash for spreading false news about BRS-BJP merger

The media outlet has been asked to remove the misleading content from its Youtube channel and also social media accounts, besides tendering an unconditional apology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 03:23 PM

Hyderabad: Taking a firm stand against false news being spread against it, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) issued legal notices to Youtube channel RTV and its president Ravi Prakash for telecasting false news pertaining to merger of the party with the BJP. The media outlet has been asked to remove the misleading content from its Youtube channel and also social media accounts, besides tendering an unconditional apology.

In the legal notices issues, the BRS also asked the media outlet to refrain from creating/publishing defamatory, slanderous and libelous news reports and circulate them with an intent to tarnish the image of the party. The company has been asked against engaging in any further malicious acts against the party. If the company fails to comply with the demands within five days, the BRS warned to initiate necessary legal action for defamation, slander and libel.

The BRS charged the media organisation and its president with spreading false news with malafide intentions, without any evidence and based on speculations and unfounded allegations. The party stated that RTV and Ravi Prakash have been continuously telecasting the false news about the BRS merging with the BJP, for personal and political benefit of some third parties.

The party also found fault with the media organisation claiming in a categorical manner that the news is being reported for the first time and publicising it to be exclusive news, which in turn, has created further confusion among people.