Hyderabad: Burglar arrested, 3.5 tola gold recovered

The man was arrested and produced before the court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A burglar who was allegedly involved in a property offence was arrested by the Nacharam police on Wednesday. The police recovered 3.5 tolas of gold and half-a-kilogram of silver from him.

The alleged burglar, C Deepak (28), a resident of Nacharam broke into the house of Sandeep Singh, located at Babanagar, Nacharam, when the latter went out on some work.

“Deepak took away gold ornaments weighing 3.5 tolas and half a kilogram of silver from the cupboard and left the place,” said sub inspector Kumara Swamy.

On a complaint made by Sandeep, the police registered a case and tracked down Deepak. On interrogation, he admitted to committing the burglary. The man was arrested and produced before the court.