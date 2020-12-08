Hyderabad: Burglar held, property worth RS 52 lakh seized

He had broke into houses posing as electrician or plumber and used motorcycles for committing thefts and wore a helmet and mask to hide his identity

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad CCS team along with the Narsingi police arrested a burglar here on Tuesday. The police recovered cash, gold and two-wheelers; all together worth Rs 52 lakh from him.

The arrested person, Mir Kazam Ali Khan alias Kaju alias Surya Anna (28), a resident of Paramount Colony in Tolichowki, was allegedly into burglaries since a decade and was involved in about 70 cases, police said. He had broke into houses posing as electrician or plumber and used motorcycles for committing thefts and wore a helmet and mask to hide his identity.

