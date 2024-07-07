Hyderabad: Burglars decamp with jewelry, cash at two houses in Nagole

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into two houses at Nagole and decamped with jewelry and cash on Saturday night.

According to the police, the burglars, who are yet to be identified, entered into a well-guarded gated community located at Nagole and moved into two villas in the colony. The gang then broke the door and took away gold, cash and other valuables from the houses.

The offence came to light early on Sunday when the owners came to the house. On information, the Nagole police registered a case and with the help of clues team and other special parties are trying to identify and trace down the burglars.

Since, last month, inter-state gangs are operating in the Rachakonda and Nalgonda districts. The Nalgonda police last week had arrested two members of a ‘Pardhi Gang’, who were involved in multiple property offences in Nalgonda, Rachakonda and Cyberabad.