Hyderabad: Burglars strike at two houses in Nacharam

Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into two houses at Habsiguda in Nacharam and decamped with diamond, gold jewelry and other valuables late on Tuesday.

In the first incident, unidentified persons targeted the house of B Swayam Prabha, an employee of the Food Corporation of India, and gained entry after breaking the lock on the main door. They stole diamond earrings, rings and gold chains from the almirah in the bedroom.

In another incident, unidentified persons broke into the house of Srikanth Goud, a private employee, who was at the hospital attending to his sister. The burglars broke open the door and stole mangalsutra and gold earrings from the cupboard.

Based on complaints, the Nacharam police booked separate cases and have taken up investigation. The footage from surveillance cameras was being examined to identify the suspects, officials said.

