Hyderabad: Businessman ends life at Durgam Cheruvu

Shanker sent a message to his relative informing that he was ending his life and jumped into Durgam Cheruvu from the Cable Bridge
Hyderabad: A businessman from Borabanda died by suicide at Durgam Cheruvu on Wednesday.
D Shanker (28), a resident of Borabanda left his house on Wednesday night and went to the Cable Bridge at Madhapur. “He sent a message to his relative informing that he was ending his life and jumped into Durgam Cheruvu from the Cable Bridge. The body was found on Thursday morning,” said Madhapur police.
A case is registered and police are trying to ascertain the reason that prompted the man to end his life.