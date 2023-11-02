Hyderabad: Businessman ends life at Durgam Cheruvu

Shanker sent a message to his relative informing that he was ending his life and jumped into Durgam Cheruvu from the Cable Bridge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: A businessman from Borabanda died by suicide at Durgam Cheruvu on Wednesday.

D Shanker (28), a resident of Borabanda left his house on Wednesday night and went to the Cable Bridge at Madhapur. “He sent a message to his relative informing that he was ending his life and jumped into Durgam Cheruvu from the Cable Bridge. The body was found on Thursday morning,” said Madhapur police.

A case is registered and police are trying to ascertain the reason that prompted the man to end his life.

