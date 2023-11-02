Sextortion gang traps IPS probationer in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An IPS probationer undergoing training at the SVP NPA at Shivarampally was targeted by a sextortion gang recently.

The trainee, whom the police did not identify, received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person who had a brief conversation with him. On getting suspicious, the trainee disconnected the call.

In his complaint, he told the police that after disconnecting the calls, he has been receiving calls and messages from different phone numbers asking him to transfer money or his nude photos and videos that are with the gang would be made public. The gang sent him screenshots of the contacts of his social media accounts to threaten him and force him to pay up.

The Cyberabad cybercrime police registered a case and are investigating. The police suspect some gang from West Bengal or Haryana could be behind it.

