Hyderabad: Bypass surgery on a patient with 12 stents at Care Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:44 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Heart specialists at Care Hospitals Banjara Hills, led by Director of Cardiac Surgery, Dr Prateek Bhatnagar, have successfully conducted a heart bypass surgery on a 55-year-old diabetic male patient who had 12 stents in his coronary arteries, a press release said.

The patient was experiencing chest pain while at rest position, which was a grave risk to his life. The patient had received 12 stents during five different interventions at five separate hospitals in Hyderabad, doctors said.

Dr. Bhatnagar and his team including cardiac anaesthetist Dr. Srinivas Bovolla and Dr. Sravya Reddy, performed a delicate dissection in the coronary arteries to identify and place the bypass grafts in the best possible areas of the heart’s coronary arteries.

“Due to 12 stents, the coronary arteries of the patient had almost converted to steel, as the thin pliable coronary arteries had become hard and steel-like due to stents everywhere. The surgery was performed on a beating heart without an open heart surgery. The patient recovered and was discharged a week after the surgery,” Dr Bhatnagar said.