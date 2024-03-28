Hyderabad cardiologists perform complex heart procedures

Due to the medical condition, the woman was admitted to the hospital with severe leakages in both right sided heart valves i.e. Tricuspid and Pulmonary valves.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 10:59 AM

Hyderabad: Senior interventional cardiologists from Hyderabad-based Pulse Heart Superspecialty Hospital have announced successful completion of simultaneous Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) and Tric Valve Replacement procedures on a 59-year-old woman, diagnosed with carcinoid heart disease, a medical condition in which heart valves are affected due to cancerous tumour.

Due to the medical condition, the woman was admitted to the hospital with severe leakages in both right sided heart valves i.e. Tricuspid and Pulmonary valves. As a result, the patient’s heart size increased, liver got damaged and she developed fluid in the abdomen and feet and was very breathless.

Doctors deemed her as an extremely high-risk candidate for open-heart surgery. The team of caregivers led by senior interventional cardiologist, Dr M.S.S.Mukharjee and Dr.Movva Srinivas along with others decided to conduct simultaneous TPVR and TRIC Valve Replacements.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Mukharjee said “From the right groin, a bioprosthetic pulmonary valve is inserted at the pulmonary valve. Three-days later, a bicaval valve system for severe tricuspid leakage was implanted. Both the procedures were done in local anaesthesia with the patient being completely conscious throughout the treatment”.

The patient is stable and is walking following the treatment. Her condition is constantly being monitored by critical care specialists and cardiologists.