Hyderabad: Care-free zone for transgenders

Published: Updated On - 03:26 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Hyderabad: The State’s first healthcare facility for members of the transgender community, Mitr Clinic, has quickly emerged as a safe destination where community members can walk in without any inhibition and not worry about getting judged, while accessing quality health services, that too from their own ilk.

The ‘Mitr Clinic’ near Narayanguda has become a happy place for over 1000 Transgender community members from Telangana, where they frequently visit to access quality medical facilities, interact with their peers and openly talk about their mental health issues, in a safe, empathetic and friendly environment.

“The best part of Mitr Clinic is that it is run by transgender people for transgender people in and around Hyderabad and even from other parts of Telangana. The Mitr Clinic opens up a lot of possibilities for the transgender community. There is no place for discrimination,” says clinic manager Shreya Reddy.

From 10 am to 6 pm, the doors of Mitr Clinic are open for the community members, who can consult a doctor on a wide ranging health issues, seek guidance from experts on Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) or any other health issues related to gender affirmation and even seek guidance on ways to access social entitlements.

The workforce at the Mitr clinic including two doctors, support staff like counsellors, mental health specialists and nursing staff are members of the transgender community, which makes it easy for patients to open up.

“Apart from health issues, many come to us seeking help and guidance to apply for PAN, Aadhar card or other certificates. Despite difficulties in the last two years during the pandemic, we managed to keep Mitr Clinic partially open, which went a long way in helping the community members,” says Shreya Reddy.

Noted activist for transgender rights, Rachana Mudraboyina, who has been instrumental in encouraging community members to turn up in large numbers at the clinic, pointed out that it was not easy in the initial months.

“It took the community members a few weeks to realise that now they have a safe healthcare facility where they can walk in without any inhibitions or fear of being judged or discriminated against. Moreover, doctors and other healthcare workers here are qualified and all medical services available here are based on sciences. The Mitr Clinic sure has become an oasis for the community members,” says Rachana.

