Hyderabad: Case against derogatory remarks on Twitter

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police took suo motu cognisance of derogatory comments posted against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other politicians and celebrities by unidentified persons on a Twitter account that claimed to be a parody account of the late actress Telangana Shakuntala with her photo as profile picture.

The twitter handle was being maintained by some miscreants to post derogatory comments targeting various personalities. The CCS police booked a case and are investigating.

