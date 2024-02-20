One who pointed gun at Telangana activists ruling State now, says Harish

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: Pointing out that numerous people had sacrificed their lives for Telangana Statehood, BRS senior leader and former Minister T Harish Rao said he was pained to see that the State was under the rule of a person who pointed his gun at the separate Telangana activists. He remembered that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too went to the verge of death for the sake of Statehood for Telangana.

Participating in a constituency-level cadre meeting at Shadnagar on Tuesday, Harish Rao said Telangana became a reality through the sacrifices of people like Siripuram Yadaiah from Shadnagar. “In contrast, the person who never offered a flower for the martyrs or raised a slogan for Telangana has become the Chief Minister of the State today,” he said. He also recalled that Shadnagar played a crucial role during the Statehood agitation.

Comparing the defeat in the recent Assembly elections to a speed breaker, he said the BRS would regain momentum and prove its dominance during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He stated that the party lost with slender margins in several places, as people believed the false promises and misleading propaganda of the Congress. He vowed to pressurise the Congress till all the promises made by them are fulfilled.

Harish Rao pointed out that the State government fulfilled only two of the 13 components of its six guarantees so far. With the Lok Sabha elections ahead, he feared that the Congress government might skip fulfilling its promises before the 100-day deadline set by itself. He stated that no allocations were made in the recent State Budget to fulfill these promises in 2024-25. He said the Congress cheated the voters in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka earlier.

“The Congress will not come to power at the Centre. Only BRS MPs can safeguard the interests of Telangana and its people in the Parliament,” he added.