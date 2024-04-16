Hyderabad: Director of Sandstone Infra arrested for cheating

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station sleuths on Tuesday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in a cheating case.

The arrested persons M Chandra Sekhara Reddy (51), Director, Sandstone Infra India Private Limited, his wife Yeruva Srilaxmi (44) along with others collected huge amount from public on pretext of Spring City Phase I and II projects at Ameenpur and duped them, said DCP CCS Detective Department, N Swetha. Both of them were produced before the court and remanded.