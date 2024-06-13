ACB nabs Hyderabad Inspector for accepting bribe, attempts escape

The Inspector accepted the second installment of the bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh at the parking area in the CCS office on Thursday afternoon. However, on noticing the ACB team, he tried to escape from the spot along with the bag.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught an Inspector working at Hyderabad Central Crime Station red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe from a person on Thursday.

The Inspector Chamakuri Sudhakar, working with Economic Offences Wing Team VII of Hyderabad Detective Department had demanded a bribe of Rs. 15 lakhs from a man Mani Ranga Swamy to help him in the investigation of a case registered against him at CCS Hyderabad and for disposal in his favor.

The Inspector ran on the road outside the CCS office and the ACB team chased the Inspector for a distance on the road and finally caught him. ACB officials said the Inspector had initially demanded a bribe amount of Rs. 15 lakh and had already accepted Rs. 5 lakh as advance.

The bribe amount was recovered from the shoulder bag of the Inspector at his instance and he was arrested and produced before the ACB court Hyderabad.